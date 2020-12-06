The most ridiculous lie about the recent election is that Democrats were able to switch votes from Trump to Biden via some algorithm or switch in voting machines. If that were true why weren’t the machines rigged to gain Democratic seats in the House and Senate? Why didn’t Biden win by a wider margin? How is it that only Democrats controlled these “algorithms”? All nonsense. Paper ballots support the outcome and multiple recounts have proved it.
The truth is that voters didn’t vote against Republicans. Republicans gained seats in the House and most likely will keep control in the Senate. Eighty million voters decided to remove Trump.
Jay Read, Green Valley