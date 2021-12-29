If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A revealing test of a community newspaper is its effort to put forth and encourage a respectful and factual dialog within the community. The “Nothing good” letter is an example of a hate-memo filled with despicable false and misleading statements (Dec. 23). It is another example of the letter to the editor’s agenda that encourages a divisive environment for our community.
Here are the facts to respond to the lies:
•During the Trump Administration record lows in unemployment were achieved for both Hispanics, 3.9% and Blacks, 5.5%. CNBC
•The Biden Administration has recorded more COVID deaths than under the Trump Administration, and Biden had the full benefit of the vaccines. WSJ
•Still looking for the Trump corruption; meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s laptop is a serious topic of conversation, to mention one. And, also the current settlement with CNN, NBC and the Washington Post to Nicholas Sandmann in connection with their reporting at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019.
Bottom line, this letter is a perfect example of the the Letter to the Editor’s agenda to encourage a divisive environment for our community and it is shameful.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone