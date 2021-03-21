I know that some people are very giddy that one of the best presidents the country has ever had “lost” the election. Most of us are content to just sit back and watch with amusement (albeit horror) as this man we now have screws up about everything Trump had going well.
However, when a pompous letter writer opines that Trump shouldn’t be given any credit for the coronavirus vaccine, that is just so ignorant that I thought I’d chime in.
Of course science did it, but it was Trump’s Operation Warp Speed that was the impetus for scientists to collaborate and get the funding to come up with the vaccine. It’s not just my opinion, if you research it you will find anyone from professors at Johns Hopkins to U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists say as much.
I remember watching a Fox News interview with a top immunologist at a New York City hospital give total credit to Trump and she had nothing but praise for his efforts. An interview, by the way, that you’d never see on CNN!
Douglas Driver, Green Valley