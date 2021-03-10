Love him or hate him, it doesn’t matter; consider this:
The COVID-19 epidemic started in earnest in the U.S. in February 2020. The President Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” contracted with: Moderna, and J&J and other pharmaceutical companies and with FDA approval, 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine were ordered in July and August. The vaccines trials started in earnest and were becoming approved by the end of 2020.
That feat alone is incredible!
I am not old enough to remember the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918-19, and that was a bad one. But I’m old enough to remember the polio epidemic of the 1950s; and folks, that was bad, really bad. My father had a deformed right leg as proof of his childhood polio in the 1920s and was a 4-F excuse for not serving during World War II. I can remember the 1952-54 polio ravages when most public swimming pools were closed and crowds were avoided since that was widely thought to be the culprits spreading the polio virus. Adolescent boys seemed to be the primary target of polio.
Polio had been around for hundreds of years, but the American population migration to cities and towns seemed to spread of the disease more widely and it was not unusual for clusters of polio victims to suddenly appear in a community thereby causing panic and finger-pointing at officials for being so helpless.
Iron lung machines were created to try to keep stricken children alive while medical science searched far and wide for a vaccine. Dr. Salk thought he had the answer by 1952, only to have some vaccinated children die and hundreds paralyzed after being inoculated, by what was later discovered to be contaminated vaccines from sloppy manufacturers; vaccinations ceased.
The Sabin vaccine had been perfected by the late 1950s, and then widely administered by the public school systems to their students. It was effective and by 1994 the FDA announced that polio was no longer a threat to the American public. It had taken approximately 50 years to perfect that vaccine.
President Biden stated publicly March 3, that by July, all Americans should have had to opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
So, you be the judge, was that a miracle in our own time or what? Shouldn’t we give credit where credit is due.
Bobby Wilson, Green Valley