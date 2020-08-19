Even though I usually vote for a Democrat in presidential elections (H.W. Bush being an exception), I have been on Donald Trump’s campaign email list for quite a while. I’ve had dozens of messages in recent weeks, some them (allegedly) from Mr. Trump himself.
His latest message carried this headline: “The SOCIALIST convention starts today!” It went on to say that “The world will be laughing and taking full advantage of the United States if Joe Biden ever became President. Our Country would COLLAPSE!” Further, it alleged that “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would DESTROY America, and their Socialist Convention this week is only a preview of what’s to come.”
Alas, such an overwrought message awash with exclamation points, boldface, capitalization, and italics suggests that the president is indeed fearful of losing. Like many of history’s bullies, he can only fight back with hysterics and overwrought accusations. Pathetic, at best.
Mike Moore, Green Valley