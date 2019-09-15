The recent six percentage point drop in President Trump’s approval rating suggests that the probability that he will be the GOP candidate for president in 2020 is now slightly less than 50%.
That may seem like an outlandish statement, but it is my carefully considered opinion. At one time, noted statistician Nate Silver gave Trump only a 3% chance of becoming the GOP candidate for president.
It would be less devastating, given Trump’s personality make-up, for him to drop out of the race than it would be for him to stay in and suffer a political defeat.
President Lyndon Johnson’s decision to not run in 1968 provides an instructive precedent.
Ill health, real or contrived, will be a reasonable and effective face-saving exit mechanism.
Recent polls suggest several Democratic candidates for president would defeat Trump if the election were held today. Those polls were taken before the recent six-point drop in Trump’s overall approval rating.
It is reasonable to assume that Trump’s approval rate will drop even further when the public furor over his proposed peace conference with the Taliban at Camp David is factored in.
Hal Mansfield, Green Valley