In most voting situations, I usually consider myself to be an Independent. I have been watching with interest, just as I’m sure you have, the charges by Donald Trump that there is fraud in the election process and that there is something wrong with the voting machines. But it seems that the only states, according to him, where there is a problem are the ones that he lost. I believe he won 25 states but apparently there is no problem in any of those states. Doesn’t that seem strange, or is it just me?
Jim Wall, Green Valley