Never have I read a clearer description and indictment of Donald Trump than in Paul McCreary’s essay ( “Trump troubling for mental health experts,” Page A7, March 25).
It is my opinion that after the virus pandemic is over there should be held Nuremberg-type trials. All individuals in power who did not take COVID-19 seriously and did not do everything possible to slow the spread, help the first-responders and direct states and municipalities to force non-essential persons to stay home except in emergencies, should be tried for murder or crimes against humanity.
Of course, the first person in the docket should be Donald Trump. His inaction, poor decisions and refusal to listen to people who know something is, in fact, leading to unnecessary deaths. He should be held accountable.
Paul Johnson, Green Valley