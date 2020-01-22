I’ve a read number of opinion letters recently deriding and demeaning the president. The common themes were that Trump is a liar and is immoral.
I think it’s safe to stipulate that politicians of any ilk lie. I seem to recall that if I liked my healthcare plan and my doctor I could keep them. I seem to recall a current candidate for president saying she was a Native American and used that exemption to her advantage on numerous occasions. Additionally, she claimed she sent her kids to public schools and that she was fired from a job because she became pregnant. Both of those claims have been proven false.
A sitting Democratic U.S. senator lied about his military service in Vietnam. Trust me, anyone who has served in the military does not misspeak about being in combat.
Nancy Pelosi said the president’s impeachment was a solemn and prayerful occasion for her then later in the day gleefully signed impeachment documents and handed out gold-gilded signing pens with her name embossed on them.
In the meantime, the president signed the trade deal with China and the USMCA trade deal with Mexico and Canada. Wages for blue collar workers are up 4 percent. We all know about the historic stock market and employment numbers and a great economy continuing to rise.
Democrats mostly Joe Biden tell us the middle class working stiffs are getting crushed, not true by any set of metrics you chose.
By contrast, Biden and his buddy had eight long years to get something done for the middle class, off the top of my head I really can’t think of anything, can you?
Ron Ellis, Green Valley