The letters in the Green Valley News are often amusing; occasionally meant as humor, more often as evidence of the author’s ignorance. Case in point was Mr. Bobby Wilson’s letter (“Trump’s miracle,” March 10). Does the author really believe that the COVID-19 vaccines materialized from anything Trump did?
No, it was science, Mr. Wilson. Decades of research on DNA sequencing and the evolved technology to alter specific units of a DNA chain, such that when this new virus emerged the basic research could quickly be focused on altering its DNA to create a vaccine. Two vaccines. Three vaccines. Four vaccines. From different parts of the world.
No, Mr. Wilson, let’s do give credit where credit is due. Mr. Trump defunded the National Institutes of Health and other research facilities. He called the scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a bunch of idiots. He withdrew from the World Health Organization. He mocked science. He eschewed scientific/medical advice to promote his own crazy theories. If anything, he was a de-facilitator to a solution for the pandemic.
Please, give credit where credit is due.
Alex Verhoogen, Green Valley