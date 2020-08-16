I am dumbfounded that the President of the United States said out loud, on national television for all to hear, that his unwillingness to sign a Congressional bill containing money to fund the the United States Postal Service is based on the premise of voter suppression, saying, “They want $25 billion for the Post Office. Now they need that money order to make the Post Office work so they can take care of all these millions and millions of ballots…but if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because you they’re not equipped to handle it.”
The blatant suppression of constitutional rights for free and fair elections is disgusting. As a U.S. citizen, I am owed the right to cast my ballot. There is absolutely no difference between absentee voting and mail-in voting!
We are in unprecedented times amidst a deadly pandemic and the ability to safely go to a polling location is a threat to my health and to that of hundreds of millions of U.S. citizens. Intentional reduction polling places by Republican legislators threatens my (and hundreds of millions of others) health in this pandemic. Trump can’t win fighting fairly.
Martha House, Green Valley