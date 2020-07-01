We are all naturally and healthily focused on protecting ourselves and others from COVID-19. But we can’t lose focus on what goes on in the world. American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including targeting American troops — amid the peace talks to end the long-running war there.
Some reports say President Trump has known about this since March. In May he announced he wanted Russia to rejoin the G7. In June he announced his plan to withdraw troops from Germany. I have to ask, once again, why is Trump in Putin’s pocket? Please think about this when you vote in November.
Altie Metcalf, Green Valley