It’s tough being blunt without sounding rude these days, but people like Thomas Fava (“Jan. 6 events,” Jan. 12) need to understand that Joe Biden never said he could cure crazy.
He can’t transform people who follow the false narrative that an election was stolen from them back into reasonable, rational human beings. Even Attorney General William Barr told you that the election was fair. Many Republicans have said the same. The Arizona recount told you there was no major fraud. You intentionally ignore these facts. We cannot keep fighting you on this. We are looking for decent Republicans who aren’t afraid to stay grounded in reality.
The insurrection charges that you said we lacking were in fact being filed yet again last week, against the Oath Keepers. You also sound foolish calling Vice President Kamala Harris “woefully ignorant” regarding math when Trump can’t understand that when you get several million votes less than the other candidate, you lose.
Harris never said more people died on that day compared to other tragic events. You hold onto the thinnest sliver of hope that she said something wrong because your candidate lies and misleads you daily. The most recent example of this absurdity was the racist lie he told at his Arizona rant/rally last weekend, saying healthcare workers are withholding COVID treatments from white people.
So sad when he lies like that and you just let it wash over you. If that isn’t divisive racism, what is? Joe can’t unite until you stop supporting a lying divider.
