As CNN stated, “There is nothing more frightening than an angry white man,” and I am one of those, after reading the letters of Ms. Kenrick and Mr. Teichner in Sunday’s edition of this paper.
In both cases, the writers’ opinions appear to be the results of the acquittal of Mr. Kyle Rittenhouse. My presumption is that their opinions are based on their viewership of CNN and MSNBC and not the facts presented during the trial.
First, it should be noted that the three men involved were white men. Second, they were chasing Mr. Rittenhouse, not the opposite. Third, as Mr. Rittenhouse lay on the ground, one tried to stomp him, another hit him repeatedly with a skateboard and another pointed a gun at his head.
A jury with seven women found that these acts, proven through videos, justified self-defensive actions by Mr. Rittenhouse.
To me, a lack of compassion for a crying, scared 17 year old by I presume an older woman is disheartening and the fact that “crossing state lines” with a weapon has now been proven to be a lie, I wonder if Mr. Teichner or this honorable newspaper will print a retraction.
