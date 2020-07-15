We just watched Gov Ducey’s update regarding the Covid-19 virus in Arizona. The governor presented a very comprehensive review of the impact of the virus upon the people of our state.
In our view, Gov. Ducey’s presentation was serious and sincere.
He suggested, but did not require, certain actions by all of us that may reduce the spread of the pandemic.
The most important of which was the wearing of masks.
Unfortunately, this information is coming months later than it should have been available to the residents of Arizona.
If only Gov. Ducey had acted responsibly in March or April, rather than falling for the denial, the lies and the blaming of others by Donald J. Trump!
Richard Duchaine, Green Valley