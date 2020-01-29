I have been playing winter golf in the Green Valley area for 15 years and have thoroughly enjoyed playing all of the local courses. I have noticed, however, the past several years that green fees have risen considerably, now in the $50-$60 range and higher.
With all of the recreational opportunities available to local residents including GVR offerings, hiking and pickleball, I fear that golf may be pricing itself out of the market. The courses are competing with activities that are basically cost free, require less time and provide fitness opportunities.
Golf courses, of course, need to be profitable, but considering a different pricing strategy will keep interest high and the courses viable for the future.
Bob Muller, Green Valley