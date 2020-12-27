The lighting at the entrance to Canoa Estates is a pleasant low-level during this Christmas season but will likely soon return to its pre-holiday brilliance.
There are eight lights at the entrance. Absent the holiday, these lights are very white and so bright that I facetiously refer to them as airport runway lights. Two of the lights illuminate the name of the subdivision and the other six serve no other purpose than to insult the dark sky needed by Southern Arizona astronomers.
This part of the world is very fortunate to have clear, dry air and a fairly dark sky that is nearly ideal for earth-based astronomy. If your appreciation of technology doesn’t extend beyond the latest app for your smartphone, please consider the economic value of local astronomy — particularly to the University of Arizona.
Tom Geoghegan, Green Valley