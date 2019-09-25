I know my conservative friends will get the irony of this and perhaps, some of my democrat friends.
A few decades ago, the Democrat Party pushed and got the age to vote moved from 21 to 18. The reason was the kids of that day were so much more enlighten, educated, aware, involved and, of course, the excuse, “If an 18 year old can fight and die for his country, he should be able to vote for the leaders of that country.” I agree with the latter, however only for those who actually enlisted in the military as opposed to the video game playing throngs who couldn’t tell you who our first president was, who freed the slaves and which party birthed the KKK. (Washington, Lincoln and the Southern Democrats.)
So now, the “Masters of Control” in Pima County want to raise the age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21. And, ironically, many in the Democrat Party now want to lower the voting age from 18 to 16. They still think these enlightened, aware teens are fully capable of voting for those in power. Of course, we on the right know the real reason; these undereducated, over-indoctrinated kids have been properly brainwashed through years in our liberal educational system and too, think with their hearts rather than brains, just the way the party like their voters.
So these kids are smart enough to vote but not to make a lifestyle choice, even after decades of public awareness programs and the shunning of smokers everywhere. These same Democrats are OK, too, with a 12-year-old boy “choosing” to undertake gender transformation therapy to go from a boy to a girl but six years later, not smart enough to choose to smoke or not.
Rich Walton, Green Valley