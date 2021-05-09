By shutting down the ports of entry for most asylum-seekers, Title 42 effectively creates high demand and high profits for cartels who charge people large sums of money to cross the border between the ports of entry — often charging one price for repeated “tries” to cross successfully.
In addition, Title 42 creates a dangerous “choke point” in Nogales and other northern Mexico towns at U.S. ports of entry where cartels prey on asylum-seeking families.
Human Rights First has documented more than 1,500 cases of sexual assault, extortion and other violence against people who are waiting in northern Mexico to speak with a U.S. CBP agent or who have been sent there during the Trump Administration because of the Migrant Protection Protocol.
Strangely, Title 42 selectively expels Mexicans and Central Americans while it doesn’t prevent these from entering the U.S.:
•Over 9,000 trucks per day with drivers (untested for COVID-19) and produce and goods
•Essential, local employees who cross for work
•Some South Americans and Africans seeking asylum
•Unaccompanied minors (in most cases)
The solution is to open the Ports of Entry (with adequate capacity) for processing asylum-seekers without “metering” so that people can exercise their lawful rights to seek asylum in the U.S.
A well-coordinated network of local civil society organizations throughout Southern Arizona is prepared and waiting for larger numbers of asylum-seekers to enter the U.S. These organizations are experienced and can support the healthcare, transportation, and processing needs of these families so they can proceed with their immigration hearings — per U.S. law.
Alyson Bell
Green Valley
Editor’s note: Title 42 has been in place since March 2020, and allows from expulsions from the U.S. of people deemed a health risk. Title 42 was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the pandemic hit the country.