For my friends, both those I still see and those that I met in the 17-plus years as an instructor docent at the Titan Missile Museum in Sahuarita, giving tours and answering questions. I am sorry that I still do not have an answer for you.
The question was: When is the Titan Missile Museum going to reopen? I really do not know. Back in May, almost all of the docents left the museum due to a requirement from the Pima Air and Space Museum (PASM) that all volunteers sign a Volunteer Release and Waiver of Liability. Since then, we have the coronavirus and the Titan Missile Museum (TMM) was closed by PASM and the Titan Missile Museum director and her assistant are no longer there.
Calls to PASM, since they have reopened, have not contained any indication of when they are intending to reopen the Titan Missile Museum or if a new director has been been hired.
The Titan Missile Complex, active from 1963 until 1984, matches a later model Minuteman Missile National Site in South Dakota that is open and operated by the National Park Service. U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva chairs the House subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands. The National Park Service would be a perfect organization to head the Titan Missile Museum, which is also a National Historic Site.
I do know that we have many people still interested in seeing a totally restored Titan Missile Complex with its missile still in the launch duct from the years that I worked there, with very large crowds and people from all over the world.
Fredrick W. Kemp, Green Valley