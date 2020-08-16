I read with great interest the Aug. 12, Letter to the Editor authored by Fredrick W. Kemp.
I too, was a docent at the Titan Missile Museum, from 2005-14. I share the discomfort apparent in Fred’s letter as I read that the museum is closed and without prospects of a bright future.
The 1960s, ’70s and ’80s were the decades of the Cold War with the buildup and eventual reduction of nuclear weapons between the United States and the Soviet Union. While not a Titan launch officer, I served as a Combat Crew launch officer commanding a flight of 10 nuclear Minute man ICBM Missiles from 1966 to 1971. The Command and Control procedures between Titan, Minuteman and our nuclear B-52 bombers were virtually identical. Along with the Navy’s sea launch nuclear submarines we formed the “Triad” of nuclear defense of this nation. Late at night, buried beneath the ground in a massive concrete and steel launch control center, I would often page through the target list of locations…cities…where my missiles might go and what they would certainly do if ever launched. I digress.
This is still the reality today as the United States maintains on alert some 400 Minuteman ICBM Missiles housed in silos based in Wyoming and North Dakota. It is also our heritage with past weapon systems such as Titan and several now-closed Minuteman launch facilities.
Fred speaks to the National Park’s Minuteman Missile National Historic Site located just east of Rapid City, South Dakota. I have visited this facility several times. It is an excellent example of the preservation of the historic significance of these weapon systems, and the sacrifice and dedication of our men and women in uniform who stood firm in their commitment to the defense of our nation. I would urge each of you to plan a visit to this site. Further, the state of Wyoming just opened last year another Minuteman Missile museum as a Wyoming State Park. Further, Minuteman Missile museums are located in Cooperstown, North Dakota, and Knob Noster, Missouri.
Lastly, I would encourage all of you to get behind Fred Kemp’s recommendation to bring the Green Valley/Sahuarita Titan Missile Museum into the National Park Service. We must not forget.
Charles Winkenwerder, Green Valley