Watching the RNC Convention gave me a four-day migraine. I’m exhausted by President Trump’s incessant lies, the campaign of deliberate division, stoking unrest and mayhem, attempting to blame the party not in power for the chaos and real damage to our nation he has caused.
I’m tired of his moral bankruptcy and intellectual inadequacy. I’m tired of his whiny voice, face and smirk. I’m tired of his mendacious, rapacious and totally unqualified family he has installed in power around him. I’m tired of his self-debasing sycophants and craven enablers feeding at the public trough. I’m tired of seeing the people’s sacred trust betrayed by a buffoon who illegally uses the White House as a backdrop for his pompous delusions of imperial splendor.
I’m tired of his threats to our Constitution, and as a senior I am appalled by his insouciant disregard for the 180,000 dead, predominantly seniors under his bungled response to the coronaviris. I’m angered by his threats delivered to a rich golf club audience to dry up funding to our Medicare and Social Security. But I am certainly energized to make sure I vote in person to remove from office this blight on our nation.
John Harmer, Green Valley