I am writing to my fellow Green Valley neighbors to bring up a subject that is very dear to this community, volunteering.
When my wife and I retired and were looking for a place to put down roots as to enjoy the September of our lives, Green Valley was like a beacon. From the beauty of the area, weather that still had seasons, activities through organizations like GVR and CPAC, and a strong sentiment to give back after all of the years receiving from the communities we lived in before, Green Valley fit that bill.
Volunteerism was alive and well when we arrived. Shortly after setting up house I noticed that there were some shortages in volunteers. That caused me to question why. Many of the people I have met come from careers in education, business and civic affairs where they held upper positions of management and through their experiences can offer help in many different ways. So, why not?
I believe that this issue comes from the fact that our parents came from the Greatest Generation, having survived two world wars, the Great Depression and large shifts in population centers. As a Baby Boomer (1946), I lived through the tumultuous times of the ’60s, where we tried to find our identity. That forever changed us and future generations. To be blunt, we became selfish and said I want it and I want it now.
So, I say to my neighbors, it is time to give back. You can step up and help in community organizations, civic programs, GVR clubs, religious help, for the opportunity is unlimited. By giving back you will be perpetuating the pay-it-forward principle and leave a better place for those who follow.
Eric Sullwold, Green Valley