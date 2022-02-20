Pickleball in GVR has grown to a club of 1,100. Its members raised over $400,000 to cover the cost of 16 courts, well beyond the funds allocated by the board in 2019 for eight courts. And these courts are extremely active in skill development with four levels of classes, focus play, round robins and one of three outdoor activities being offered at the GVR Southern Arizona Senior Games in March.
Pickleball is the fastest-growing adult activity in the U.S., probably because it can be played by all ages, allows for diverse skill levels as well as singles or doubles, collaborative play between married couples, and play for highly competitive athletes and/or non athletes who love to socialize with other members.
GVR pickleball development is a success.
Now it is time to build up and finance other GVR clubs. There is much-needed development for glass and ceramic clubs, for example, and needed renovation for crowded recreation spaces.
The GVR Board committed to funding and support this past year to rebuilding the East Center pool. Club-to-club support together can help raise funds and activate volunteers to advocate for expanded spaces that help meet the needs of all GVR members.
Let’s work more for mutual help and less hostility toward each other to build up our GVR clubs and favorite activities.
