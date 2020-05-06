This might be the breakthrough year for a third-party candidate.
If the Democrats were to replace Biden with Clinton, the Epstein story is likely to break big time and may well include stories about vacationing at his New Mexico ranch that may have involved not only Bill but also Hillary.
The Biden story is basically now a “he said, she said” issue and while some will believe her and others won’t, the damage to Biden has been done. His denial certainly does not prove his innocence. A key question also becomes why should his personal records given to the University of Delaware be sealed? And while they may have been legal, how ethical were Hunter’s wheelings and dealings in both the Ukraine and in China?
Clinton’s record as Secretary of State is not likely to stand up to serious evaluation nor is her early support from Harvey Weinstein.
The president is stumbling badly on pandemic issues, but Democrats are not shining on that issue either. Sanders and Warren were closest to right path; Mayor Pete Buttigieg was furthest off track on health care.
Both of the major parties have kowtowed to the military-industrial complex to the point that the United States spends more on the military than the next 13 major countries combined.
Independents have a lot to think about. Democrats had better get their critical thinking caps on straight. They still have an opportunity to nominate a possible winner but it is not likely to be Biden or Clinton.
Georgia Hotton, Green Valley