The GVR president states that the board is transparent. In secret sessions a new controversial CEO is selected. Dues are raised without any input from members and with facilities closed for most of the year. What an in-your-face snub.
Time to rename Green Valley Recreation. Please vote for one of the following: 1. The Oregon Trail. 2. Green Valley Secret Society. 3. Who You Know. 4. Two Million Dollar Pickleball Club. Taxation (dues without representation is tyranny).
Can you say “recall election of entire board”?
Thomas Kamoske, Green Valley