I find myself outraged at the photo of President Trump standing in front of the burned St John’s, the Church of the Presidents, waving a Bible. And then watching the video of the police clearing his way with tear gas and rubber bullets at a crowd of peaceful protesters so he could have a photo op.
In some small way it is personal for me. When my husband was a student at the Episcopal Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia, we lived in the parish hall of St. John’s for a year as caretakers. It was and is a beautiful historical church and I have fond memories of being there. But it was the ‘60s and Washington was burning. The Vietnam War and race riots had people at the edge of their tolerance.
I don’t condone the rioting, but I think I understand it. But I do wish we had a leader who did not escalate the violence, stoke people’s fears and stand in front of churches holding a Bible when he is no Christian. We need a uniter, not a divider. We need a strong compassionate, honest, moral, experienced leader respected by our allies. That is not Donald Trump.
Betsy Hall, Green Valley