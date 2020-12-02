The Arizona GOP needs to move on and get away from the legal hassles with counting ballots in this last presidential election. Trump lost ... period. And it wasn’t from illegal ballots.
Trump sowed the seeds many years ago when he dishonored John McClain with his unfortunate “hero” statement. He should have apologized for such a ridiculous comment and had plenty of opportunities to do it over the past four years... except for his inflated ego and stupid arrogance. A two-minute public apology and an embracement of the senator’s service to America was the right thing to do, even if eating a little crow on his part. But his steadfast refusal to do so, in my opinion, may have prompted Cindy McCain to endorse Joe Biden. Once that endorsement was aired, Trump was going to lose Arizona in the election no matter what. And no amount of ballot complaining was, or is, going to alter that!
Get on with the next election, it started last Nov. 4.
Dave Efnor, Tucson