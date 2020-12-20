Apparently Ms. Beth Dingman (“Wrong Flag?” Dec. 16) has forgotten about the First Amendment to the Constitution; something about freedom of speech?
She is “offended” that supporters of President Trump would wave the American flag in support of a president over 70 million people voted for. Well, I’m offended by her letter. This is still a free country and people are allowed to express themselves in a manner they so choose. Ms. Dingman is apparently a part of the “cancel culture” which says you can speak your mind as long as you agree with me.
I’m also offended that dozens of Democratic lawmakers did not attend President Trump’s inauguration in 2016. I’m offended that for close to four years the Democrats have done nothing but harass a sitting president, impeaching the president on false, unsubstantiated and phony charges and lying to the FISA Court.
I’m offended that no Democrats have tried to work with President Trump for the betterment of the country. I’m really offended that the Democrats “took a knee” for George Floyd, who was nothing more than a career criminal. I’m offended that no Democrats have ever said a kind word about any law enforcement officer who gave their life in the line of duty during all the “peaceful protests” where cars were burned, buildings set on fire, whole city blocks trashed. I’m offended by the painting of Black Lives Matter on city streets but you can’t paint Blue Lives Matter!
So please don’t tell me about “being offended.”
Hal Jewell, Green Valley