In response to Christine Mitchell’s In My View, “Doesn’t it bother you?” (“In My View: T-shirt controversy one thing, behavior another,” Sept. 8).

I’ll tell you what bothers me:

•The inane exaggerations and flat-out untrue statements made by Ms. Mitchell (Really, Trump “genuflected to the world’s dictators”?!);

•The Democrat presidential candidates’ big government socialist agenda (frightening rather than just bothersome);

•Democrats in the DOJ and FBI intentionally presenting falsified documents to the FISA court to get warrants to spy on the Trump campaign;

•The Democrats’ “Russian collusion” investigation that took two years and $25 million, even though they knew there was no “collusion”;

•Democrats harassing people in restaurants and outside their homes;

•Antifa;

•Being told I should pay for free college and student loan forgiveness when my husband and I worked to put ourselves and our children through college with no student loans;

•Hillary Clinton lying and destroying evidence and not being held accountable;

•Bill Clinton taking huge speaking fees from foreign countries while his wife was Secretary of State;

And yes, I do like Trump’s corporate tax cuts and the positive impact they continue to have on the economy. I could go on and on and on, but unlike Ms. Mitchell, I am limited to 200 words.

Helen Buttress, Tubac

