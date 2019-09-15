In response to Christine Mitchell’s In My View, “Doesn’t it bother you?” (“In My View: T-shirt controversy one thing, behavior another,” Sept. 8).
I’ll tell you what bothers me:
•The inane exaggerations and flat-out untrue statements made by Ms. Mitchell (Really, Trump “genuflected to the world’s dictators”?!);
•The Democrat presidential candidates’ big government socialist agenda (frightening rather than just bothersome);
•Democrats in the DOJ and FBI intentionally presenting falsified documents to the FISA court to get warrants to spy on the Trump campaign;
•The Democrats’ “Russian collusion” investigation that took two years and $25 million, even though they knew there was no “collusion”;
•Democrats harassing people in restaurants and outside their homes;
•Antifa;
•Being told I should pay for free college and student loan forgiveness when my husband and I worked to put ourselves and our children through college with no student loans;
•Hillary Clinton lying and destroying evidence and not being held accountable;
•Bill Clinton taking huge speaking fees from foreign countries while his wife was Secretary of State;
And yes, I do like Trump’s corporate tax cuts and the positive impact they continue to have on the economy. I could go on and on and on, but unlike Ms. Mitchell, I am limited to 200 words.
Helen Buttress, Tubac