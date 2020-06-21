I do not know what it is going to take to get GVR to stop all the excess spending. Our dues are plenty high enough to the membership right now!! There’s an excess of funds that will take care of the wage increase for those that should get $15/hour.
Why don’t you try giving back to the membership in these hard times instead of favoring Pickleball people. You have spent a lot of money on that sport already and I think you have forgotten those that don’t even use the facilities but still pay same price as everyone else that use and abuse the facilities.
COVID-19 is plenty serious and GVR should be helping those of us that can’t use the facilities for medical reasons or age. Why doesn’t GVR offer a reduction in dues instead of an increase during these COVID-19 times for people 75 and older.
Paula Hatcher, Green Valley