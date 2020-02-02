I enjoyed Mike Dant’s article about “missing the boat” on teens’ exclusion from adult problems (“Adult themes in high school literature,” Jan. 26). Seems to me you’ve been doing a grand job, especially with poetry (those words that always arrive whinnying with Pegasus). You mentioned love first, and that’s the one we don’t want them to know so quickly. Please acquaint them with the news there are so many different kinds of love, that it can take so many different forms, can come more than once — because there’s always some ninth-grade teacher presenting Romeo and Juliet, seeing teen eyes sparkle with anticipation. That’s when they learn love can be a disaster. And that teacher might be thinking, “No, no, stay with me — let’s eat some ice cream, pet a kitty cat, hug stuffed animals, talk about what scares you at night. Stay. Stay.”
Teens aren’t excluded from love; they hold it much too tightly, thinking only of the kind of love that kisses can matter so much. Before it wounds them deeply, either you, Mike, or some parent must give them the tougher side: Men have died, and worms have eaten them, but not for love.
You mention loneliness, as if, being young, they won’t have that too soon. Well, you can travel with teens in the car and there won’t be a word spoken because they’re engrossed with their smartphones. Anybody remember when as a family we used to go berry-picking or clamming or have a picnic? Even in our homes today, we’re in our rooms watching TV or playing electronic games or with the smart phones. Teens know loneliness; they just don’t know yet that’s what it is.
Last, the part about old age… It must be we old folks are one of the largest groups of citizens. Most teenagers are acquainted with us oldsters because their families are infested with us. Except here. In Green Valley. Halloween and Christmas are no fun here. I do remember years ago, when my son was a little guy, and we were looking for a home in Florida, so many places had restrictions against kids. My son remarked sadly, “You mean it’s OK to have a dog as big as me, but it’s not OK to have me?”
You haven’t missed the boat, Mike, but looks like some of us have.
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley