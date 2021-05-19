Do people in Green Valley care about one another? Answer: A resounding yes!
On May 3, my doctor sent me to get an X-ray. As I was walking through the parking lot I tripped over a speed bump and curb. I went down very hard and knew I did something awful.
A younger couple stopped their car, came running over and told me not to get up; they had called 911 and they stayed with me. Two very kind nurses came out of the lab and told me to sit still. Even a gentleman who came out to leave in his car gently said, “Lady, you just stay there.”
Paramedics took me to St. Mary’s where, three hours later, I had surgery for a shattered hip and femur. I am now home recovering, and while I realize I have a long recovery ahead, I am just so very impressed with complete strangers willing to help and give me comfort. I didn’t get the names of the young couple, the nurses nor the gentleman, but I will never forget their kindness and I’m hoping they read this and will accept my sincere thanks.
What a great town in which to live. People really do reach out and touch.
Eileen Dahm
Green Valley