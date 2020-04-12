President Trump has been blamed endlessly by the media about his response to the coronavirus. He has taken his actions after receiving advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Robert Redfield.
On Jan. 2, Dr. Fauci said, “Obviously, you need to take it seriously and do the kinds of things that the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security are doing.”
Fauci also said, “But this is not a major threat for the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States should be worried about.”
Redfield said he agreed with Dr. Fauci’s assessment: “Nobody could have predicted the outbreak that would eventually occur in the U.S.”
Fauci made similar comments in February, saying, “the threat to the U.S. was minuscule.” By mid-March, Fauci said, “The virus could be really, really bad,” but he believed, “the situation could be mitigated.”
I think it is time to blame someone else besides President Trump. Maybe some new experts should be found.
Barbara Rhodes, Green Valley