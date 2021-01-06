Thank you for your article in Sunday’s edition of the Green Valley News, in which you shared my concern and frustration re: Green Valley not receiving the vaccine in a timely manner (“Volunteers waiting in GV to help out,” Page A1).
The residents of Saddlebrooke, north of Tucson, are to start receiving their first treatment this weekend, Jan. 9, through a well-coordinated effort with their Community Resource Program and their local pharmacy. The Registered Nurses Group of Green Valley is ready, willing and able to help coordinate a rollout, but we need to be heard and to receive the vaccine.
Perhaps it would help to have the newspaper readership join me in sending letters to our state leadership.
Lynne Severe, Green Valley