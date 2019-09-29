Scott Anderson’s letter to the editor, “Know your history,” Sept. 25, deserves comment. Sixty or 70 years ago, when we were naive and idealistic, we were brought up to believe the evils of socialism/communism. Later in life, as we learned more about countries like Norway and Sweden, we realized that socialism was not quite the ogre we were led to believe.
Likewise, in those early years we were indoctrinated and propagandized on the virtues of capitalism. In the post-war years of the 1950s, ’60s and even the ’70s, capitalism worked well and we and the country prospered. But over the past 40 years or so, capitalism for Americans has not done so well. Millions lost jobs because companies moved production to foreign countries for cheap labor. Stock dividends became more important than people. Corporate income soared while wages stagnated and the future of the planet has taken a back seat to profits.
Capitalism today has its evils and the young people today do not have to be indoctrinated, they are living it. And more importantly, they will have to live with it long after we are gone. Knowing history isn’t their issue, their future is their concern.
They are also living with the current move toward a dictatorship and corruption among government officials who deny science which does not bode well for their future.
Scotty, my friend, you need to get out of the ’60s and give the young people of today more credit. They are far more enlightened than we were at their age. They see their future and are speaking out to protect that future. Maybe we “old white men” are the naive ones and need to learn how to think critically about the future for our children and grandchildren.
John Haggerty, Green Valley