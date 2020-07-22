Last month, my wife and I decided to adopt a rescued kitten. In our searching we discovered Paws Patrol in Green Valley. These wonderful people volunteer to rescue cats and place them in loving homes.
I was immediately impressed with their professionalism and commitment to the rescued animals. After an interview and evaluation (were we qualified candidates to adopt a kitten?...YES!).
After sending us pictures of current available kittens, we visited the home of one of Paws Patrol foster parents. What an eye-opener! This lovey couple from Chicago had nine rescued kittens (abandoned at a farm), one mature cat and one dog of their own. You could just feel the love that those pets had received. They all had names, were clean, well-fed and incredibly happy, purring and playing with abandon. There also wasn’t a smell in the house! We learned that the couple had been foster parents for almost 40 years! We also learned that adopting two kittens made everything easier for us and the kittens. We couldn’t be happier. We smile and laugh more than we have in years.
If you can, please visit Paws Patrol, and bring some incredible joy into your life.
Al McClellan, Sahuarita