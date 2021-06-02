Having taken some high-powered antibiotics for a dental procedure, I woke up at 2 a.m. Saturday feeling nauseous, shivering, weak and with pains in my chest and abdomen. After hours of talking myself out of asking for help, I finally called a neighbor to call the non-emergency number.
Within a couple minutes, a team of four experts did numerous tests, inquiries and determined I was having a reaction to the powerful drugs. I can’t tell you how appreciative I was at the rapid response and determination of cause. The team was extremely respectful, capable, understanding and kind.
In Green Valley, we are so lucky to have such quick and efficient responders who can dissolve the fear by giving concrete health data.
Helen Russo
Green Valley