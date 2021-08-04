Recently, I was traveling out of state and lost my driver’s license. Since a picture ID would be required to board the plane home, I immediately called the Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles.

I was promptly connected to a man who walked me through all the steps to print a paper copy of my license. The next day we went to the local library with a printer where we had wonderful customer service and I left with my paper copy. Furthermore, my laminated license arrived in the mail within two weeks.

There are many complaints of ineptitude of a variety of organizations. I want to complement our DMV. And my new normal will be to take photos of important documents and always travel with two forms of picture ID.

Pam Duchaine

Green Valley

