Every now and again I like to visit the enemy’s camp to see what’s going on. I witnessed firsthand the “We Build the Wall” fundraiser that was held in Quail Creek.
I have zero sympathy for those who were bilked out of tens of thousands of dollars.
The donors were easy marks for Bannon & Co. The donations came from people who are fearful, hateful and live in a constant state of paranoia that someone is going to take their money, their assets from them (those caravans of Mexican rapists and murders from Trump’s hate speech.)
Well, their worst fears came true. And it wasn’t the undocumented people who played them and screwed them over. It was done by what Steve Bannon called the group the “MAGA original gangsters.” Ironic, isn’t it?
Bannon and Brian Kolfage are veterans, one a wounded vet. And they used this as a guise of patriotism to prey on people’s emotions.
Those suckers who doled out the dollars will recover. However, those seeking asylum at the border will never recover from how they continue to be mistreated. The kids are still in cages away from their families.
Chris Allinson, Green Valley