Never a truer word was written when Dan Shearer stated, “They don’t care what you think.”
For a bunch of candidates who ran on a promise of transparency, this is the least-transparent GVR Board I’ve seen yet (“Lots of questions after GVR meeting,” Page A6, Nov 15).
The decision to name the Pickleball Center after Kent Blumenthal was made behind closed doors. The board purchased a building no one else wanted and I have yet to read how much it cost. The company they hired to search for a new CEO demanded anonymity for its candidates. The candidate the board chose worked in the same state as a former board president and the former CEO.
It makes me wonder why the board bothered hiring a company to find a new CEO when they probably knew Scott Somers through his Oregon connections. And now the board is paying money they can ill afford to root out the “traitor” who revealed the three finalists to the press.
Dan Shearer is right. The present board couldn’t care less what the membership thinks about anything. If they did, none of these things would have transpired the way they did.
Marilyn Querciagrossa, Green Valley