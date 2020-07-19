I have to applaud the Pima County Health Department and Paradigm Laboratories for the free COVID testing currently being conducted at the Kino Event Center on East Ajo Way.
My husband and I made appointments through the Pima County website (https://webcms.pima.gov/cms/). Their goal is to test 1,000 people a day until tests are no longer needed. The organization of this effort is amazing. It is crystal clear where to go and what to do when you got there.
Every precaution is taken to ensure safety while you are there. Chairs arranged for check-in were well beyond 6 feet apart (so no standing in a line to check in). As you move up in line (chairs), each chair is sanitized, and the check-in table is sanitized between each check in. I waited maybe 5 minutes for check in.
The nasal swab test took less than a minute, and the medical personnel explain exactly what they are going to do to perform the test. And the test is not nearly as bad as some have made it out to be. The bonus is that you will get test results within 48 hours.
Whoever was responsible for deciding to do this knew what he or she was doing. It’s too bad the entire state doesn’t benefit from this expertise. I’m glad I live in Pima County.
Altie Metcalf, Green Valley