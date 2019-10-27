Earlier this month, I was on my way to the Santa Springs rec center on the Frontage Road. I heard a funny noise and thought it was something by the road. But the noise got louder. It sounded like maybe a tire. Then the noise started sounding like metal. I knew then it was a tire. Could I make it to The Springs? I had to be there at 9 for a Camera Club field trip. What to do? It was scary! I got to the hospital and decided at the last moment to pull into their driveway.
I went a few feet and then stopped. I got out and looked at my back right tire. It looked terrible! What was I to do?
I saw a young man standing nearby. I went to him and told him my problem. The Springs was just right down the road. He said he could drive me down, that he was waiting for his mom to finish her test and he still had some time. He helped me move my car into a parking space. Then he took me in his car down to The Springs. I couldn’t thank him enough.
I went on the field trip and it was great. I had his phone number so I called him. He said when he got back to the hospital his mom was ready to leave. This young man, Alex, is special. I can’t thank him enough.
Gail Reynolds, Green Valley