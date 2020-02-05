I read with a touch of humor today’s “Opinion Extra” with the writer saying this trial was a hoax! He is correct! It should have never made it to the Senate in the first place. I am not sure how someone who has been a judge can look at the house proceedings and the one-sided unfairness which it was conducted and then say the trial in the Senate is a hoax!
I have never witnessed such unfairness and untruthfulness as I witnessed going on in the House of representatives. Adam Schiff has an apparent second nature for lying. I watched the proceedings and was appalled when I read the charges of the two articles. Then listening to the professor from Harvard Law School (who is a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat) make the case for the charges not being impeachable offenses. It appeared to me allowing witnesses that Schiff didn’t want to interview in the House investigation would not now make the charges change to impeachable, so why bother?
The writer as a judge is supposed to be fair and impartial, would he have allowed the trial to proceed knowing the evidence was false as presented in this case or is he just a blind Democrat that allows the type of injustice as Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler have committed in hopes of voiding 63 million votes cast for Trump in 2016?
Come, judge, look at the entire picture.
B L Jordan, Green Valley