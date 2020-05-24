It’s strange how middle-class people get elected to the Senate and House and become rich while they’re in office.
We suspect it’s because they get financial info we ordinary folks don’t get, and they profit from knowing it, that they get gifts from lobbyists, money from campaign contributors who expect to be rewarded with contracts, or even from being unofficial lobbyists for foreign powers.
Maybe every four years, we should have the IRS audit the tax returns of not only the president but also of every millionaire in the Senate and the House. At least with Trump we have a good idea of where his money comes from, but with politicians, can we ever be sure?
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley