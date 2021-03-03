There are many famous quotes that state God, flag and country. I don’t disagree with the ideas or the intent, for the most part. What I find interesting is how some people use this concept with a fever that allows them to causes harm. They believe that if they use those words, they have a right and a duty to do damage in the name of God, flag and country.
Recently, far-right conservatives made and displayed a golden statue of Donald Trump dressed in flag stars and stripes. They took pictures of themselves standing beside it. This is where some have placed Donald Trump, as a god to be worshipped, in a place where he can do no wrong. They believe him to be above a mere human being.
By elevating Trump, they don’t have to evaluate and think about consequences for behavior. This single narrow-mindedness is a dangerous way to think.
Be a thoughtful conservative. Think about issues and decide how to vote, but don’t put Trump or any person above the law. Observe his actions and behavior toward fellow human beings. Find a more deserving God to worship.
Ray Soper, Green Valley