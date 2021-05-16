Recently, the Border Patrol warned they were considering releasing asylum-seekers in Nogales as a policy that has never been used in the agency’s Tucson Sector before. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway was on Fox News saying that representatives of the Border Patrol asked him “(W)where do you want us to turn these people loose in your county?” Read it again: “turn these people loose.”
The racism in the phrase “these people” is itself very telling of the motivations of the boys in green. “These people,” or “you people”,” is a great way to distinguish a selective demographic from others and put it into a negative light. It’s been used famously by racist “Karens” for generations. It’s reassuring to see that the Border Patrol leans on tradition.
Now to the “turn loose” part of the statement. They say it as if they are planning to release hordes of captive rats on the city streets like a plague. Again, the racism is implicit.
I, for one, welcome asylum-seekers into our community. That’s not to say that I’m naive and that I don’t anticipate any complications. However, I agree with the response of the Kino Border Initiative that releasing asylum seekers from detention does not equate to releasing a criminal element onto the streets to run wild.
It is, in fact, “processing and honoring the human rights of those who are fleeing persecution.”
Joe Wright
Nogales