I have been a GVR member since 2009. I even tried to run for the board one year but myself and seven or eight other members were taken out of nomination. I was truthful in my application and stated I was against spending GVR money on a “world class pickleball complex” and was further against making Green Valley the “preeminent retirement destination in the U. S.” The reason I was given for disqualification was, “It would be too confusing for the members to have too many nominees.”
My wife and I were both attracted to Green Valley because it was quiet and presented a relatively slow pace of living. We moved from an island in Puget Sound and really appreciated Green Valley the way it was. We regarded GVR as an added incentive, nice facilities, she enjoyed swimming, I liked working out, and the annual dues were less than what we paid for club memberships back home in Washington. It was a bargain! At that time, we were not aware of any conflicts within GVR and liked it that way.
After my wife passed away in 2018, I began using the GVR facilities more than previously and started following the “politics” of the organization more closely. It seems to me we have created a microcosm of national politics under the heading “recreation,” I would like it to stop. We have two or three groups that might qualify for “warring factions” status and dark money coming from sources that have an agenda we can only guess at.
I’m writing this to request all the readers to cast an informed vote in the current GVR election. My sources of information have been our very excellent newspaper, the Green Valley News, GVR4us.org, GVR4usmail@gmail.com, and the various emails and publications put out by GVR.
I know who I’m going to vote for, and I am also voting no on the proposed bylaw changes.
