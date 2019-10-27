You know when you have received bad customer service and you know when you have received good customer service. This week I experienced both.
I stopped at a local convenience store to put some air in a low tire. The equipment was not working and instead of filling my tire it flattened my tire. The convenience store apologized but there I was with a situation. An auto-services business was located a few blocks away so I walked there. The response was, “Sorry we don’t have time to help you.”
I continued on by foot to another repair business and the response was, “We don’t have an air compressor, sorry we can’t help you.”
I then went across the street to Saguaro Automotive. They, too, did not have an air compressor but insisted they would not leave me in a lurch.
So, a very nice employee took me back to my car in his truck and proceeded to take the bad tire off (discovered a nail in the tire) and replaced it with my spare.
We went back to Saguaro and they fixed the tire and put it back on my car. I was ready to pay whatever the charges and also give them a big tip. They would not accept any money. They didn’t charge me for a thing. Now that is definitely good service and good will.
The thing about good service is I will take my car to Saguaro Automotive for oil changes, tire rotations and routine service from now on. The thing about bad service is I will never go to the other businesses again, no matter how many coupons I receive!
Linda Gula, Green Valley