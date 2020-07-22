Like many Arizonans, I’ve attributed our state’s recent COVID-19 spikes to Gov. Ducey’s early-May re-opening of selected businesses: restaurants, bars, gyms, barber shops and others. It seemed so plausible that our Republican governor would time his policy reversal to coincide with President Trump’s upcoming campaign visit to Arizona.
However, Sunday’s Opinion Extra! column on p. A7 reveals that CDC Director Robert Redfield sees things quite differently (“Podcast gives virus answers from CDC”). Apparently, Redfield believes the current surges here in the South and West are due not to businesses being opened or closed, but to vacationers coming from the “Northeast” and transmitting the corona virus in those states in the South and West now facing near-catastrophic surges.
Still I wonder: What motivated people in the temperate northeast to travel thousands of miles in order to endure the uncomfortably hotter temperatures here in mid-May Arizona?
John W. Patterson, Green Valley